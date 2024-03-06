STV’s Pitts named as new Global group CEO

Long-serving STV CEO Simon Pitts (left) is to be new group CEO of Global, one of the UK’s bigger media companies spanning radio and Out of Home. He will take over from Stephen Miron who is moving up to chairman in 2025 after 16 years at the helm.

Before STV Pitts spent 17 years at ITV in a variety of roles including director of strategy & transformation and managing director of online, Pay TV, interactive & technology.

Pitts says: “I’m delighted to be joining Global, a company I admire and whose brands I’ve been a fan of for a long time. It is unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK, bringing with it an incredible connection to its audiences. It’s also an amazing opportunity to work in a founder-led business that is creative, innovative, and still thinks of itself as a challenger despite its commercial success.”

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, founder and executive president of Global, said: “I’m delighted to announce and welcome Simon Pitts as Global’s new Group CEO from Q1 next year. Simon joins Global with an incredible track record of leadership, growth, and transformation.

“At STV he has led a hugely successful transformation, diversifying revenues and business operations to now include a high-growth streaming service and leading studios group alongside a traditional linear broadcast business, all of which is testament to his leadership skills, and importantly for Global, Simon’s experience of working within a similar business to ours.”