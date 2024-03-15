St James’s Place produces heart-warming tale despite, er, issues

UK wealth manager St James’s Place is having to return £426m to customers for over-charging so, obviously, it’s running a campaign showing how caring and sharing it really is.

‘Invaluable Advice’ from Ogilvy features that single parent, growing-up thing beloved of financial advisors.

Client chief reputation officer Claire Blackwell says: “This campaign is about the value financial advice plays in the lives of our clients and how it positively impacts them and their loved ones.

“At SJP we are committed to providing quality, long-term, one-to-one advice. Our brand campaign has been beautifully executed and sensitively portrays how personal advice guides us through all of life’s ups and downs.”

More downs than ups at some points. You do sometimes wonder what planet clients and agencies occupy.

MAA creative scale: 3.