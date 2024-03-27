Saka and Modric make winning team for Snickers

Footballers spend so much time making ads these days that it’s a mystery when they find time to train.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka recently figured for Nando’s and now he’s back for Mars Snickers in a double act with Real Madrid’s rather more venerable Luka Modric. The two are discussing ‘own goals’ and the restorative effect of Snickers. From newly rebranded T&Pm.

There’s a longer version on Snickers’ social media but 20 seconds is actually fine here.

Pity the two probably won’t get the chance to play together.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.