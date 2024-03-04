Remembering famed DDB art director Len Sirowitz

Famed New York art director Len Sirowitz has died. New York in the 1950s and 60s was justly celebrated for its cool and classy design, the commercial equivalent, if you like, of Miles Davis’ music. The ‘Mad Men’ era wasn’t just about three martini lunches and high jinks after work (or at work..) Sirowitz was one of the very best.

Sirowitz (left) will always be synonymous with DDB’s ground-breaking Volkswagen campaigns but his repertoire was much wider than that. We wrote about him way back in 2015, prompted by Adscam’s George Parker, referencing a piece from Dave Dye’s excellent Stuff from the Loft.

Here are some that have surely never been bettered (many more in Dave’s piece, with an interview.)

And the best TV commercial of them all? On a budget of approximately zilch.