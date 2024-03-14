Pringles puts global creative account up for review

Grey Group is facing a review of its global Pringles account after 27 years working with the brand. The agency last pitched for Pringles back in 2013, when Grey beat Leo Burnett Chicago to retain the business. At the time, Grey’s global CEO Jim Heekin said that the agency’s chance of keeping it were “slim to none,” and it’s not known if the agency will fight again to keep the brand.

Pringles was owned by Procter & Gamble until 2012, when the company sold the brand to Kellogg’s. Kellogg’s subsequently split into a cereal division, Kellogg’s, and snack and frozen food division called Kellanova which houses Pringles.

Kellanova said in a statement: “At Kellanova, we highly value our current partners and their expertise. As we proceed with a global RFI to assess creative agency partners, we are committed to maintaining a transparent and fair processes. This decision is a strategic step towards enhancing our capabilities and aligning with our long-term goals.”

Grey London has long counted Pringles as one of its flagship creative accounts, and the work has been consistently among the best in the agency’s portfolio. In the US, Pringles is a regular advertiser in the Super Bowl – this year Grey New York cast actor Chris Pratt as the moustachioed brand icon.