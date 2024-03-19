PHD Auckland wins top WARC media campaign, Mindshare is top agency

WARC has announced its list of top-scoring media campaigns based on global and regional awards shows, along with brands, agencies and holding companies.

Media campaign/ ‘Phone It In’ by PHD Auckland / Colenso BBDO Auckland for Skinny.

PHD New Zealand’s James Davidson says: “This campaign exemplifies our commitment to outthink the competition, employing craft, nuance, and intelligence while keeping simplicity at the heart of our approach to leverage traditional channels in a creatively distinctive way. It was a true collaboration between agency and client as equal partners in creating innovative solutions that deliver measurable impact.”

Media brand/ Dove

Media agency/ Mindshare New York

Media network/ PHD

Holding company/ WPP

WARC’s Amy Rodgers says: “The WARC Media 100, league tables of the best of the best campaigns and companies for media, are an inspiration on how a campaign’s use of media can impact brand success and society.

“A number of this year’s top campaigns leveraged partnerships to engage and amplify its impact with audiences. Second place campaign, ‘Pre Loved Island’, partnered with UK TV show Love Island to bring second hand clothes into the mainstream, while Argentine NGO Alma worked with footballer Leonardo Sigali to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Dove’s ‘#TurnYourBack’ also partnered with 68 influencers, including Gabrielle Union, to drive its message of body positivity further.”