Peachaus strips off for confidence-building

Nervous public speakers are seemingly told to imagine their audience naked (let’s not go there) so ethical lifestyle brand Peachaus and agency Dude London have decked out the audience in their new social brand campaign ‘Naked Talks’ in Peachaus underwear (a sensible compromise obs.)

Shot by an all-female crew. Do commercials have intimacy co-ordinators these days?

Founder Gillian Ridley Whittle, a fashion veteran, says: “At the heart of the Peachaus Naked Talks is the real life demonstration of people having the courage to be themselves, to be entirely comfortable in their own skin. The film is about finding your comfort zone, that space where you feel safe, secure and confident, that allows every individual’s brilliance to shine. We aimed to capture the essence of Peachaus: clothing to help women have the courage to be themselves in their everyday, every day.”

Nicely cast, not too preachy, which you sometimes get in Dove territory.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.