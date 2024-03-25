Ogilvy beats top agency line-up to Carling maker Molson Coors

Ogilvy UK has won the hotly-contested Molson Coors business including Carling, Coors, Madri Excepcional, Rekorderlig and Aspall. Ogilvy, which seems to be on a roll worldwide, beat incumbent Havas, BBH and Mother. The pitch was managed by Ingenuity.

Hannah Norbury, Molson Coors marketing director Western Europe, says: “Ogilvy has the strategic and creative firepower we need to drive connection and relevance with our consumers and ultimately help us in unlocking that growth.

“We felt throughout the process that Ogilvy was the right agency that could help us in achieving this and are delighted to be appointing them as our new partner.”

Ogilvy UK chief ECD Jules Chalkley says: “Molson Coors is not only home to incredible brands but an amazing and talented team of marketeers. They were a joy to work with from start to finish. We can’t wait to start working on such iconic brands with big ambitions. Magic happens when our specialisms combine, proof that bringing creative excellence and earned-first thinking to bear can really impact client business at scale.”

Ogilvy was recently named WARC effectiveness network of the year and singled out for praise by WPP CEO Mark Read in the holding company’s recent Investor Day.