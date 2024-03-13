Ogilvy and Hamlet mix hip-hop and street food for Coke’s ‘Foodmarks’

Some of the iterations of Coca-Cola’s ‘Foodmarks’ campaign are more diverting than expected, as is this from Ogilvy Singapore.

It’s an interactive music vid ‘Epic Night Out’ set in Bangkok (you don’t necessarily associate such events with Coke) featuring rapper F.HERO and celebrity chef, Chef Pom. Who proves to be more than a match for the very large hip-hop gang. There are even hidden Easter eggs, to add a wholesome note.

Directed by Julien & Quentin through Hamlet.

Julie & Quentin’s Julien Martorell says: “Commercials get really interesting when they have an ambition to create a new entity in pop culture. Here was Ogilvy’s team brief, a hybrid object between a music video and a commercial. We were immediately hooked on the idea of the project, embracing Thai hip-hop and street food culture to create something singular, drawing on references from the hip-hop clips of our childhood.”

Ogilvy leads WPP’s OpenX bespoke Coke agency and the grand dame of adland, just revealed as WARC’s creative network of the year, seems to have found a stimulating substance in the back of its cupboard.

Mad but you get the message: Coke.

MAA creative scale: 8.