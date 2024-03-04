Ocean Outdoor and Branded Cities debut transatlantic OOH live fashion spectacle

The world’s most famous Out of Home advertising landmarks hosted the first-ever transatlantic live stream presented by the luxury fashion label Tom Ford from Milan Fashion Week.

The four screen simulcast was a collaboration between DOOH partners Ocean Outdoor and Branded Cities who operate The United, a super-premium digital out of home (DOOH) network.

For 30 minutes, the Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024-2025 collection took centre stage in three cities, the runway show appearing on London’s Piccadilly Lights, the Nasdaq Tower and MiFi in Times Square, New York and The Moxy in Los Angeles.

Tom Ford’s collection featured military style tailoring, sultry gowns and cat suits; offset by a monochrome spotlit catwalk which played out across out of home (OOH) as it happened.

Wider OOH activations featured images from the label’s fragrance collection.

Ocean Outdoor chief revenue officer Nick Shaw says: “No other combination of outdoor screens can replicate the fame of The United. Tom Ford’s domination demonstrates the power of OOH to deliver brand saliency at scale.”

Branded Cities’ Denise Levine says: “The United is the ideal canvas for luxury brands looking to make waves on both sides of the Atlantic. Iconic OOH lends itself to the spectacular, and what is more spectacular than a Tom Ford fashion show from Milan being broadcast live in the heart of London, New York and Los Angeles?”