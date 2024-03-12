OBE Worldwide experience agency buys into London start-up Playmaker

International experience agency OBE Worldwide has bought a majority stake in London experience start-up Playymaker Experiential.

Playmaker, led by managing partners Ian Hayne and James Hogben (below), works on global clients including J.P. Morgan (which it shares with OBE), Nike and NFL as well as domestic organisations including The Swimathon Foundation and sustainable tech start up Carbon Char Store.

Playmaker’s Hogben says: “We have long admired the work of OBE and enjoyed many successful client collaborations together, so we are thrilled to now be an official part of the OBE family. This partnership will enable us to leverage our collective strengths and more effectively deliver unparalleled experiential value for clients around the world.”

OBE CEO Deb Lemon says: “We are thrilled to welcome Playmaker Experiential into the OBE family. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise, resources, and creativity to deliver even greater value to our clients worldwide. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing and create unforgettable brand experiences that captivate audiences and drive results.”