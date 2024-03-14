NSPCC Childline Sports Day expands with Ocean Outdoor

Children’s charity NSPCC marks the Olympic year by expanding its flagship Childline Sports Day fundraising event from London to Manchester and Glasgow.

Ocean Outdoor has become official media partner for the events, opening with a recruitment campaigns across its DOOH screens in all three cities as a platform to encourage teams to sign up to the games on June 7.

The sports days bring together some of media’s biggest brands to compete in a series of gladiator style sports and competitive challenges, with profits directed towards Childline’s work with vulnerable children and teenagers.

Last year, more than 500 individuals in 43 teams took part, with News UK crowned Childline Sports Day champion.

Taking place in the run up to the opening of Paris 2024, this year’s events take on an Olympics flavour, drawing on Ocean’s long term official partnerships with Team GB, Paralympics and Special Olympics GB.

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall says: “In an Olympic year, we are proud to get behind Childline, starting with an out of home campaign in London, Manchester and Glasgow. We want to encourage as many people as possible to enter a team, boost industry bonding and raise funds for a great cause by all working together.“

The sports days will take place in the Golden Jubilee Hotel, Glasgow, the Worsley Park Marriott, Manchester and Regent’s University, London.

Last year’s event raised £162,000 for Childline, allowing them to answer 40,500 contacts from children who are struggling.

To register to take part please email [email protected]