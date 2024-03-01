Nationwide takes battle against big banks to debanked Windsor

Undeterred by. a volley of complaints to the ASA, Nationwide and agency New Commercial Arts is doubling down on its promise to keep branches open (until 2026) while other banks are closing them.

A case in point is Windsor where HSBC and Barclays have recently closed branches, leaving Nationwide as the only one still standing.

And Nationwide has signed up Chesney Hawkes, described as Windsor’s other ‘one and only’ (pop star that is) to underline the point.

Nationwide is also donating £200 for each account opened to a community fund, up to a total of £10,000. PR agency is Hatch with media by Wavemaker.

Brilliant stuff. What on earth do the big banks think they’re doing – it’s a PR disaster. Windsor is awash with tourists and there’s a certain family in a big castle there that might need to talk to someone in a branch.

MAA creative scale: 9.