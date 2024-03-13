MediaLink’s Michael Kassan quits new owner UTA

One of adland’s most high profile fixers, Michael Kassan of MediaLink, has left United Talent Agency following a major row. Kassan sold MediaLink to Cannes Lions organiser Ascential in 2017 and stayed on when Ascential sold it to UTA for $125m in 2021. Both sides are suing each other.

Kassan (above) is claiming fraud and breach of contract against UTA executives while UTA says it fired Kassan for “misappropriation of company funds.” Kassan is seeking $25,000,000 in damages and legal fees.

Kassan claims UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and two other top executives engaged in bad faith in the absorption and management of his company. UTA says it fired Kassan following an “an exhaustive third-party investigation.”

MediaLink describes itself as “the media & marketing industry’s most trusted and connected advisor.” It also operates in entertainment. Kassan is noted for hosting lavish parties at events including the Cannes Lions and CES. The company also helps to recruit senior C-Suite execs.