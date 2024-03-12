M&C Saatchi wins Nat West share sell-off

Which won’t surprise anyone that much, M&C has been the Conservative government’s go-to agency for most big things. This time it beat MullenLowe, which handled the official NHS covid communications, for the task of selling the Government’s remaining 38.6% stake in Nat West.

Nat West, then Royal Bank of Scotland, precipitated the banking crisis of 2008, when it was caught out in the wake of the US sub-prime banking scandal.

M&C Group CEO Marcus Peffers says: “We are thrilled to be using the full range of communications tools and techniques to help the chancellor develop opportunities for a new generation of investors. This is a complex area where Brutal Simplicity of Thought (the M&C mantra) will have a major impact.”

The forthcoming campaign has been labelled a new of ‘Tell Sid,” the campaign launched by Margaret Thatcher’s government to sell shares in the newly-privatised British Gas.