Marie Kondo sparks joy for Barilla pasta boxes on Global Recycling Day

Publicis Groupe’s Le Pub agency has recruited Marie Kondo for an unlikely pairing with Barilla pasta. A new campaign shows Kondo, the queen of decluttering, packaging up items that no longer “spark joy” for her in order to resell them.

Kondo skilfully folds each item to fit precisely into the different sized Barilla boxes, then gives her trademark gesture of gratitude before saying “goodbye” to her possessions. Her method is an antidote to all the giant boxes that Amazon often uses to deliver small scale items.

Marie Kondo said: “I’ve seen the transformative power of tidying in homes worldwide, and now I’m thrilled to extend that influence to the way we package and send our items. Folding clothes to fit into empty pasta boxes is not just a practical solution; it’s a conscious choice towards a circular system. I believe it is wonderful to enjoy delicious pasta and then find ways to use the box joyfully afterwards!”

Bruno Bertelli, global CEO of LePub and CCO of Publicis Worldwide said: “Global Recycling Day was the ideal moment for Barilla and LePub to team up with Marie Kondo. Thanks to her unconventional expertise and shared values on sustainability, the project was a perfect match and opportunity to demonstrate that minimizing waste can be creative, effortless yet impactful.”

Ilaria Lodigiani, chief category marketing officer, Barilla said: “Our collaboration with Marie Kondo is a testament to our ongoing efforts to address environmental challenges as a sign of love to the planet. Together we’re empowering consumers to make a meaningful impact on the environment while enjoying their favourite pasta, giving the pasta box a second life.”

The film is calming in a way that only Marie Kondo knows how.

