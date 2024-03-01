MAA Ad of the Week: Quaker Oats from Uncommon

Uncommon Creative Studio has never made any secret of its ambition of world domination (and, perhaps, the biggest buyout ticket to date) and now, recently backed by Havas, it’s landed this global task for Pepsi’s Quaker Oats. Its first global campaign in 150 years it seems.

It’s father and son through the ages (there’s a turn-up.)

As Emma Hall remarked, it’s a US-style ad and no worse for that – soppy but just holding it together. And for global it’s pretty good.

Elsewhere it earned the unwelcome soubriquet of ‘Turkey of the Week.’

To adapt one of the late Queen’s sayings, ‘Opinions may vary.’