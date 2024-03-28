MAA Ad of the Week: BA’s Avios from Uncommon

There are some pretty good ads around just now, a relief after what we might term a fallow period.

FCB London’s ‘Get Comfortable’ duo for Andrex would be a worthy winner most weeks but Uncommon Creative Studio lifts the prize with another showstopper – ‘Everyday’ (which is anything but) for BA and IAG’s Avios points.

Directed by Uncommon ECD Sam Walker for Pulse Films.

Doesn’t BA (and all who sail in her) look so much better when they commit to decent advertising?