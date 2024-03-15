MAA Ad of the Week: ACIP for MOMA – as if Van Gogh didn’t have enough on his plate….

The Association of Independent Commercial Producers is looking for ads worthy of a place in the Museum of Modern Art’s Department of Films archive so it’s made some films showing the obstacles creatives face – clients, data bunnies, agency suits, it’s a pretty long list.

Vincent Van Gogh didn’t sell too many pictures in his lifetime so (maybe) he had to cope with similar would-be experts decrying his work.

Directed by O Positive’s Brian Billow with ideas from BBDO,led by Americas CCO Chris Beresford-Hill.