KFC is good, but not ‘finger lickin’ good’ in Mother’s new campaign

Photo of Emma Hall Emma Hall10 hours ago
Workplace lunches are not best suited to buckets of greasy fried chicken, but KFC doesn’t want to miss out on potential customers – so here’s a new ad from Mother promoting a lunchtime meal deal that won’t require any finger licking.

The Twister Wrap comes with a side and a drink and – as these two ads demonstrate – allow even manual roles like a barber and a masseuse to work and eat at the same time. When clients spot them stopping for a bite, they remain unphased.

 

Directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch, the ads deliver KFC’s message in the cool, unhurried tone that Mother does so well.

MAA creative scale: 8

