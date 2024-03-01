Just Eat swaps celebs for animals in new campaign by McCann

The food delivery service may have cut its marketing budget by 20%, but Just Eat is still spending on the big TV campaigns – as seen in this new Wes Anderson-inspired series of nine 20-second ads by McCann.

Expensive stars like Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg have been replaced by furry creatures, while the “We got it” platform is now “The joy of everyday.” Like its rival Uber Eats, Just Eat wants to build business by broadening its message beyond weekend takeaways to encourage regular convenience deliveries.

Different groups of animals represent different consumer cohorts: busy families, groups of friends, at-home mums, couples. The puppets were made by Arch Model Studio, the minds behind Wes Anderson’s animated movies Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr Fox.

Victoria Gold, Just Eat UK and Ireland marketing director, said: “It’s key that we show consumers that Just Eat has all their favourite restaurants and grocers for all food-ordering and convenience moments. Each moment is uniquely delightful and universally relatable, positioning Just Eat as the go-to for everyday convenience.”

Tommy Smith, managing director at McCann London, said: “With a growing choice paralysis among consumers, we believe there’s no better way to cultivate love and loyalty than by showcasing the perfect union of our furry friends and the exceptional quality supply from Just Eat. Our formula of a slice of life combined with real human (animal) insight equals yet another delivery of joy from the UK’s most beloved on-demand delivery brand.”

Who needs celebrities when you’ve got furry creatures?

MAA creative scale: 7