Hovis returns to TV with new agencies VCCP and Medialab

VCCP has won the Hovis account and will bring the brand back onto TV in a £2 million campaign later this week.

The work will retain the familiar “As good today as it’s always been” strapline and will include a voiceover from Salford-born Christopher Eccleston, the former Dr Who actor who recently co-starred with Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country.

Alongside VCCP as the main creative agency Hovis has appointed Medialab for media strategy, planning and buying, and Clarion Communications for PR. Digital is led by Wearefreak.

Hovis brought back Ridley Scott’s famous “Boy on the bike” ad with a remastered version in 2019, but its last TV work was in 2021 with “The best thing since… 1886” starring Tom Kerridge and made by agency Initials CX. The brand was acquired from Premier Foods by private equity firm Endless LLP in 2020.

Adrian Mooney, brand communications lead at Hovis said: “This campaign provides a timely reminder to celebrate the treasured and reassuring role that Hovis plays in many millions of people’s lives. The ad and content highlight the everyday rituals of preparing, making, eating and sharing our well-loved products – and their creation of emotional connections and experiences which we sometimes take for granted.

“It’s an exciting moment for the brand, and we are delighted to be in partnership with our fantastic new group of agencies to create further great work in the coming years.”

Cliff Hall, CEO, VCCP said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a brand like Hovis, which is full of heritage and rich history and we look forward to working together to create a compelling campaign.”

It’s a wonder that VCCP still has space for new clients, but the agency keeps on winning.