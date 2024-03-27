Durex dives deep into plaisir with graphic sex guide from Dentsu

Dentsu Creative in France has produced what may be the most graphic commercial trip around the world of l’amour (even if it’s just you.)

A paean of praise to the joys of “lube,” including an erotic audiobook produced with unusually unrestrained Google.

Other ‘Histoire de se faire Plaisir’ benefits include a lubricant tutorial, advice on choosing safe words and a choice of gender, soft or intense sex, number of partners and gender of same, plus the use of sex toys.

Created with “sex-positive” influencer MerciBeauCul who wrote and narrates narrates over thirty stories, accessible though a QR code. 14 hours altogether.

Well that’s birthdays sorted then.