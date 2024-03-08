Dunelm & Creature London are hopelessly devoted to Grease

The Grease hit “You’re the one that I want” once again provides the springboard for Dunelm’s new campaign, which manages to bring in plenty of home furnishing products as well as creating an earworm for the nation.

Creature London’s film is directed by Vaughan Arnell who, back in the day, made some groundbreaking ads like Levi’s “Creek” and Stella Artois’ “Red Shoes.” He’s also directed videos for Take That and George Michael.

Sean McGinty, marketing director at Dunelm explains: “We are bringing a little bit of Joy, into the homes of the UK this spring. The campaign gives a glimpse of Dunelm’s vast range, introducing elements of our offer which are less well known like Cook & Dine, alongside those we are famous for, like bedding and blinds. All wrapped up with a little singing, to get us all in the mood for Spring.”

Josh Dando, creative director from Creature added: “From hosting couples, morning-sun-swerving-students and those who’ve finally got their home to themselves, we see them all find the perfect Dunelm item. Set once again to the iconic track ‘You’re the one that I want’, it’s bound to make people across the country sing along, as well as think afresh about how they might be able to bring some spring freshness to their home”.

Not quite the classic calibre of Arnell’s past, but Dunelm knows what its customers want.

MAA creative scale: 5