Dove takes on anti-ageing in global #TheFaceof10 campaign
Unilever’s Dove has teamed up with actress and presenter Drew Barrymore, along with creators, dermatologists and self-esteem experts, to open the conversation about young people’s pointless obsessions with anti-ageing products and messages.
Dove’s TikTok page gives guidance for parents and carers about how to broach these topics and how to help young people avoid the societal pressures that lead them to chase the fountain on youth via anti-ageing products.
@drewbarrymore
When I was younger, I used to really express myself! I loved glitter and I loved stickers. I kind of thought you could never wear enough glitter. I still kind of feel that way. Today, young girls are being exposed to adult targeted anti-aging skincare content which is making them want to use anti-aging products! @Dove Beauty & Personal Care research shows 1 in 4 feel judged about how their skin looks. Let’s never fear getting older because that is a privilege. If we create powerful and positive messaging, we get to be as playful as we want and as empowered as we want. I’m partnering with Dove to raise awareness about this unnecessary beauty trend and help protect the self-esteem of young girls. #TheFaceof10 #DoveSelfEsteemProject
Firdaous El Honsali, global vice-president at Dove, said: “When did 10-year-olds start worrying about wrinkles and getting older? It is time to speak up to highlight the absurdity and protect their self-esteem. Dove believes a 10-year old’s face should be a canvas for carefree fun, not anti-ageing products. For two decades, we have taken action to build confidence and self-esteem for millions of girls. Today, our girls are anti-ageing before they’ve even started to grow up and need us more than ever.”
The new campaign is part of Dove’s Self Esteem project, which the brand says has reached more than 100 million young people globally since it was launched in 2004, and has a goal of reaching 250 million by 2030.
Ogilvy UK’s campaign extends all over social media in the UK, Europe and the US. Media is by Mindshare.
After 20 years, there’s a danger that Dove’s pioneering work is becoming familiar background noise. This campaign isn’t a corker but the brand is still doing good work.
MAA creative scale: 5