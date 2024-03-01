Diet Coke replaces Kate Moss with ‘everyday individuals’

Move over Kate Moss, Diet Coke has asked “everyday individuals” to share their thoughts instead. Georgia in Banstead, Aimee in Leighton Buzzard, and Daisy-Jay in Birmingham are among the contributors.

WPP’s OpenX, a global team dedicated to the Coca-Cola business since 2021, is behind this latest iteration of the ongoing “Love what you love” campaign. A batch of influencers will amplify the campaign on social media: Big Brother host AJ Odudu, model Vogue Williams, Made in Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock, and actor and Strictly contestant, Layton Williams.

Omar Sadiq-Baig, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We are so excited to take our platform to the next level – for us, it’s always been about celebrating Diet Coke drinkers above all else. There’s something hugely exciting coming later this year, designed to directly delight our fans, and is well worth keeping an eye out for – both on your screens and on your supermarket shelves.”

The lines in the ads from “everyday people” are pretty banal: “Perfect after a long day at work”, “You quite literally can’t beat it” and “My lunch hour pick-me-up”.

Diet Coke and WPP might be relying on ubiquity over creativity for impact until a bigger brand TV campaign launches in April.

MAA creative scale: 4