Could Van Gogh and Kahlo pass the focus group test? AICP raises the bar for awards

The Association of Independent Commercial Producers has made a couple of very smart films showing Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo being put through the wringer of modern focus groups and subjected to the dubious opinions of clients’ spouses.

It’s all in the service of attracting high calibre entries to its annual awards. Posterity is at stake here, as the winning commercials are kept in the Museum of Modern Art’s Department of Film’s archives for future generations to study.

The films remind hopeful entrants that “It’s hard to make museum-worth art. It’s harder to make museum-worthy ads. They were directed by O Positive’s Brian Billow, with creative concepts and consultation by BBDO, led by Chris Beresford-Hill, chief creative officer of the Americas.

MAA creative scale: We’ll let MoMA be the judge on this one.