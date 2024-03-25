Cadbury and Ogilvy Mumbai win WARC effectiveness top spot

The most effective campaign of 2023 was ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’ by Ogily Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury, according to WARC’s Effective 100 summary of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for effectiveness.

The confectionery company increased sales of its Celebrations product by 35% during Diwali, with an interactive, geo-targeted AI campaign with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the ambassador for small, local stores.

Ranked in top position for effectiveness are:

Campaign: ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’ by Ogilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury

Creative agency: Leo Burnett Dubai

Media agency: Mindshare New York

Network: Ogilvy

Holding company: Omnicom Group

Brand: McDonald’s

Advertiser: AB InBev

Country: USA

Ogilvy India CCO Sukesh Nayak says: “We are thrilled that Cadbury Celebrations ‘SRK My Ad’ has been recognised as the most effective campaign in the WARC Effective 100. This innovative hyper-localization, hyper-personalization idea has brought so much joy and happiness to millions of small shop keepers across India by making India’s biggest superstar – Shah Rukh Khan – their brand ambassador in their time of need. The most effective campaign in the world is also the happiest campaign in the world.”

Ogilvy CSO Mick McCabe, Global Chief Strategy Officer says: “Being recognized as the world’s most effective network for the second straight year is a testament to Ogilvy’s vibrant thinking culture that’s alive and well in all our offices worldwide and in our creative problem solvers, bringing ambition, precision, and strategic imagination to our clients’ challenges. This award celebrates our people, that Ogilvy spirit, and our incredible client partnerships.”

Top Effectiveness campaigns

