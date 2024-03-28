British Airways flies high (again) with Uncommon OOH

Yet another winner for British Airways from Uncommon: an outdoor campaign that adds another big, confident brand message to the ongoing “British original” push.

“Windows” captures the wonder on passengers’ faces when they look onto the world from 35,000ft. The 11 outsized and visually arresting posters will be seen across 324 print sites across the UK, thanks to MG OMD.

Nils Leonard, co-founder at Uncommon said: “Only truly iconic brands can say less. The magazine you notice most is the one with the least on the cover, the same is true of posters. We’re proud to share our latest outdoor with our partners — capturing the magic of that window view in a new place, the many different faces that board a BA plane — each and every one a British original.”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ chief customer officer, said: “We know our customers all have different and unique reasons for travel, so we wanted to reflect this by capturing the special moments when they look onto their destination.”

The “A British original” concept even extends to this very watchable safety video. It stars famous names including Little Simz, Robert Peston, Steven Bartlett, Emma Raducanu, chef Tom Kerridge, and British Airways’ new uniform designer Ozwald Boateng.

MAA creative scale: 8