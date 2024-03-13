BETC is WARC’s most creative agency, Ogilvy is top network

BETC Paris has been named as WARC’s most creative ad agency in the world, topping its rankings for 2024. WARC aggregates creative awards across the world.

BETC says: “Being number one is a huge honour for us. It rewards the effectiveness of our creative approach, which is what we have always worked for. We are particularly delighted with this news which falls the year the agency turns 30.”

Next are Rethink Toronto and We Believers New York.

Top brand is Burger King followed by Corona and McDonald’s; top advertiser is AB InBev followed by Unilever and Apple. WPP’s Ogilvy is top agency network followed by DDB Worldwide and VML (now including Wunderman Thompson and Y&R.) WPP is top holding company followed by Omnicom and Interpublic with the US top country followed by France and the UK.

Top campaign was Grupo Estratégico PAE: Morning After Island, a physical activation and social media campaign against a national ban on emergency contraception from Ogilvy Honduras.

BETC is a well-deserved winner: the agency has been on top of its considerable game for pretty much all its 30 years and has maintained its spirit and creativity in the years of ownership by Havas. WPP will be pleased with the performance of Ogilvy (now much more like the agency David Ogilvy wanted it to be) and VML, to a degree, although the latter is a merger of such scope that it was bound to among the leaders.

The UK has failed to trouble the scorers in a big way and has dropped down the country list. Although there have been some notable exceptions, the general standard of creative in the UK is at a pretty low ebb.