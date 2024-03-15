Asda enjoys some March madness in playful ad from Havas

You don’t get much silliness in advertising these days, so it’s refreshing so see that Havas has brought some fun to Easter preparations with a new spot showing two cheerful farmers collecting chocolate eggs from hen coops.

Asda is running with the idea by putting on an “open farm” family fun day and a competition to win an overnight stay in a luxury farmhouse.

Pippa Prain, marketing director at Asda, said: ‘’Easter isn’t Easter without a chocolate egg (or four) and this year, we’re giving the nation a fun take on where our Easter eggs ‘really’ come from. But that’s not all we have to offer our customers this Easter – so this campaign is here to show that ASDA has got all your Easter needs sorted.”

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London added: ‘’Easter is all about spending time with your loved ones and enjoying some top-quality food and drink. But c’mon, we all know what everyone wants – chocolate eggs, and lots of them. Our latest ASDA campaign captures this perfectly. Showing that this Easter, ASDA is offering many things, but it starts with the eggs.’’

Good to see some nonsense that makes a lot of sense for the brand.

MAA creative scale: 7.4