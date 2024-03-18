Anomaly wins global brief to ‘supercharge’ Tonies audio platform

Tonies, a scree-free audio platform for kids, has appointed Anomaly to lead its global brand positioning, strategy, design, campaigns and communications. Anomaly Berlin will lead the account, tapping into the agency’s network to help fuel growth in markets including the UK, US, France and Australia.

Tonieboxes are a 5-inch, squeezable speaker with buttons shaped like cat ears. Available in more than 100 countries, they are designed to help kids 3+ to develop reading skills and use their imagination.