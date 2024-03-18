Anomaly wins global brief to ‘supercharge’ Tonies audio platform
Tonies, a scree-free audio platform for kids, has appointed Anomaly to lead its global brand positioning, strategy, design, campaigns and communications. Anomaly Berlin will lead the account, tapping into the agency’s network to help fuel growth in markets including the UK, US, France and Australia.
Tonieboxes are a 5-inch, squeezable speaker with buttons shaped like cat ears. Available in more than 100 countries, they are designed to help kids 3+ to develop reading skills and use their imagination.
Shelly Sundag, head of global brand, Tonies, comments: “A category leader pushes the boundaries – it doesn’t copy. So as new products enter the market and as we expand our offering, we are excited to push the Tonies brand to make space for all the things to come, whilst making sure our experiences always live up to our brand promise.”
Simon Owen, partner & CEO, Anomaly Berlin said: “My kids have grown up with Tonies and the products have been a key part of my family since 2016. For me, personally, to have the chance to help them powerfully define and unleash their brand on a truly global level, is something I’m beyond excited about. The combination of ambition, creativity, and fun makes this a real dream.”