AI lands knockout punch for Under Armour’s Anthony Joshua

Right, it’s happened, AI has taken over commercials so copywriters, art directors, directors and actors can all clear off now.

Here’s a new campaign for Under Armour, whose ads used to be quite famous in its Droga5 days, made entirely from AI images and footage with boxer Anthony Joshua’s voice reconstituted to boot (it does have a director for production company Tool.)

‘Forever is made now,’ it tells us, showing that AI is pretty good at meaningless platitudes too.

Looks nice.

So is A1 taking over? For lots of advertisers doubtless it will.

How to turn back the tide? Well if commercials hadn’t mostly become quick-cutting exercises in special effects without benefit of dialogue or story then there’d be an alternative which AI couldn’t replicate.

Be careful what you wish for.