Adam&eveDDB debuts for Amazon with women’s football

Making your debut for Amazon, the world’s biggest advertiser, is a big deal even for adam&eveDDB and it’s kicking off with a piece for Amazon’s partnership with UEFA Women’s Football – featuring Amazon products, naturally.

So we have the lady footballers kicking seven bells out of each other (as you do) to the tune of ‘Sweet Old Fashioned Girl.’

Amazon global CCO Jo Shoesmith says: “Across Europe, we have seen a huge surge in support for the women’s game, from record crowds to an upsurge in grassroots sign-ups. The excitement around the game is palpable and we recognise the halo effect this has on women and girls, helping unleash their confidence on and off the pitch.

“Our campaign aims to elevate the players and emphasises talent over adversity, highlighting that while the items they pick are essential for powering the gameplay, it’s the player’s dedication and passion that make the game what it is.”

A&E CCO Rick Brim says: “This is our first campaign with Amazon and we couldn’t be happier with the result – a campaign that shows women’s football in all its confident grit and glory, supported by an incredible range of Amazon products from shin pads to ice baths. It was a pleasure and a privilege working with the entire team, and we look forward to seeing the sponsorship evolve.”

Not bad for starters, there’s a 60-second cut on the way to run in football coverage.

MAA creative scale: 7