A new arm of the law – Grey Brazil designs anti-racism bag

Everyone wants to look their sharpest at the Cannes Lions and this year Grey Brazil will be sporting smart designer bags, Zero Racism bags to be precise.

The first by Naya Violeta appeared on International Day Against Racism on March 21, backing the Zero Racism program at Universidade Zumbi dos Palmares.

The campaign, based on anti-racism law 14.532/2023, is aimed at combatting bag searches on black people and other marginalised groups in Brazil. More designers have been enlisted.

Grey CCO and CEO Manir Fadel says:“Naya designed a very impactful, powerful, and functional bag. Her talent and vision will empower Brazilians and raise awareness of the Zero Racism movement.”

Dean of the University of Zumbi dos Palmares Professor José Vicente says: “Our goal is for more companies to become familiar with the Zero Racism program and to join the initiative, training their staff to become antiracism agents.

“Moreover, we want people to be aware that there is a channel for anyone who suffers any type of racist offense in shops to report incidents to the legal authorities.”