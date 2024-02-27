Vladimir Putin fronts up for PETA?

Vladimir Putin is everywhere these days (worse luck) but you don’t see him much in ad campaigns.

Charity PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal) has found a use for the murderous so-and-so in a new campaign from Archer Troy attacking the use of leather. Beloved of Vlad it seems and his almost equally obnoxious pal Kim Jong-un.

Positioned by the UN HQ in Manhattan and Russian embassies in Washington, London and around Asia.

PETA president Ingrid Newkirk says: “Everyone can choose non-violence and good over evil by rejecting the leather industry, which causes climate catastrophe, kills millions of cows, and even increases cancer rates among tannery workers. Let’s dress for peace for all living beings, choosing vegan materials that also protect our planet.”

A bit of a stretch maybe but at least it’s an opportunity to throw things at the deadly duo.