USA Today’s top Super Bowl ads: advertising meets celeb-driven branded content?

Hardly a vintage Super Bowl as far as the ads were concerned (lathough the game was pretty good with a narrow victory for Taylor Swift.)

Here are the top three in the USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter, reflecting the views of 160,000 respondents. It’s celebs most of the way; some of this year’s ads occupied a space midway between advertising and branded content.

1/State Farm (Arnie and Danny DeVito)

2/Dunkin’ (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady and Mrs Affleck)

3/Kia (absolutely no celebs, a good ol’ tearjerker)

Longer seems to be better: at Super Bowl rates it had better be.