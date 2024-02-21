Uncommon NYC takes Quaker Oats global with ‘Aftersun’ director Wells

Only a few months since launching in New York, Uncommon has won a brief from PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats to create the first ever global campaign for the 150 year-old brand. “You’ve got this” kicks off in Canada and Latin America before rolling out to other markets.

Uncommon, whose work is usually known for shaking things up, has taken a much more “American” route with a soppy spot that shows a father-son relationship through the years. Charlotte Wells, director of BAFTA-winning movie Aftersun, has brought extra class to a well-worn advertising trope to make a film that’s a compelling watch.

Different versions have been made to reflect the habits and rituals in various markets.

Ciara Dilley, VP marketing, global foods group at PepsiCo, said: “Quaker has long been a beloved, potential-filled brand within the PepsiCo portfolio, and ‘You’ve Got This’ is the breakthrough creative platform we need to mark the brand’s next chapter across the globe. As a brand with a storied history of nourishing potential in others, we are thrilled to partner with Charlotte Wells to celebrate the unsung heroes who inspire greatness in all of us.”

Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, said: “We’re really proud to bring emotion to a global audience with this new work for Quaker, celebrating the universal role the brand plays in our lives through a powerful story of a father and a son’s relationship. This is the start of a much broader strategic platform for the brand, and we can’t wait to see this flourish this year.”

Charlotte Wells said: “Familial bonds, the joy and ache of time passing, of growing up and growing old—these are themes that are constantly on my mind, and which were front and centre in this script.”

Global campaigns are notoriously lowest common denominator, but this one is raised up by the direction.

MAA creative scale: 7.5