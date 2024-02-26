Uncommon mines 40-year old slogan for lively new B&Q campaign

It’s that Northern hemisphere time of the year when the temperature inches about zero and Spring just may be around the corner – and the house looks pretty terrible as it recovers from the ravages of winter.

So it’s DIY time (or so some retailers hope) but the trouble is many of us (36% of the 80% of people who want to change their home according to B&Q) just hate the idea – citing time, money and motivation as excuses. Only 36%?

Agency Uncommon Creative Studio has latched on to this with unholy glee, depicting some of the anticipated horrors.

There’s also and ITV ident campaign from Dentsu Creative.

B&Q marketing director Tom Hampson says: “We received some interesting data that found 90% of the British public recognise ‘You can do it.’ It’s Golden Arches territory. It was quite striking to see it was such a strong asset.”

On today’s market he says: “It’s been hard, and everyone is feeling the pinch. Everything can feel heavy. But there are things you can do to improve your home that don’t cost much and aren’t that hard. And will fundamentally change your life.”

‘You can do it’ is, indeed, an enduring asset, devised by the former WCRS all those years ago. WCRS, which has subsequently morphed into House 337 by way of Engine, was good at this. It also produced ‘The Ultimate Driving Machine’ for BMW and ‘Bet he drinks Carling Black Label.’

A lively effort from Uncommon, which seems to be thriving under new majority owner Havas.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.