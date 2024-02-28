Tannenbaum leaves IPG’s That Lot for social agency Kairos

Social and influencer agency Kairos has hired Laura Tannenbaum from IPG’s That Lot as its new MD EMEA. At That Lot she helped to build up the agency from a start-up with a team team of over 100. It was bought by IPG in 2017.

Tannenbaum (above) says: “I’m incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter with Kairos Group. The agency’s ambitions, combined with its talented team, progressive philosophy and cutting-edge methodologies, presents a unique opportunity to shape the future of digital marketing. I look forward to working with the team to put Kairos on the map and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Kairos co-founder and CEO Mike Craddock says: “Laura’s appointment marks a pivotal milestone in Kairos Group’s journey towards becoming a powerhouse in the creative and media landscape across EMEA. Her client and agency background, coupled with her inspiring leadership and deep understanding of the digital marketing ecosystem, makes her uniquely qualified to lead our agency through its next phase of innovation and expansion.”