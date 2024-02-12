Suzuki GB appoints TMW Unlimited after four-way pitch

Japanese auto brand Suzuki, which split with Iris in December, has appointed TMW Unlimited as its creative, content and CRM agency in Great Britain. The four-way pitch was handled by the Observatory International.

TMW’s first job is to launch the latest model of the popular Suzuki Swift, for which the agency will build on Iris’ Good Different creative platform. The win includes all above-the-line advertising for Suzuki’s automotive division, content creation and responsibilities for data and CRM across cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and marine engines.

Alex Key, head of marketing, Suzuki GB said, “It was clear from the outset that TMW Unlimited was the perfect partner for us. There was instant chemistry and they innately understood what our brand is all about. Not only did they prove their 360-degree capabilities to deliver exceptional work in a diverse range of disciplines, they demonstrated an ability to weave them together and connect with our target audience.”

Chris Mellish, CEO, TMW Unlimited said, “If we sat down and wrote the perfect brief for ourselves, it would look just like this. From developing stellar TV ads to supercharging their CRM through tech and data, we now have the opportunity to use the full breadth of our skills to take their business to the next level. The fact that our business’ cultures felt perfectly aligned from the very first meeting makes it even more exciting.”

The agency’s been having a good run, and claims a 100% success rate on pitches over the last year. Wins include Oak Furnitureland, Rail Delivery Group, Itsu and Pride in London.