Red Bull hymns 20 years in F1 – but timing leaves something to be desired..

Few brands have profited more mightily from sport than energy drink Red Bull and what’s now called Oracle Red Bull Racing is embarking on its 20th season in Formula 1, expecting yet another F1 championship. Tech firm Oracle sponsors the team in a deal reportedly worth $500m.

It is, indeed, an interesting yarn, told here by agency Proud Robinson + Partners (PRP.)

Eagle-eyed viewers may recognise team boss Christian Horner, currently under investigation for “inappropriate behaviour.” Horner does (usually) enjoy the limelight. Not so pleasant would have been a lengthy grilling from a British KC last week about the accusations. Engine provider Ford has also expressed its concerns. Red Bull has still to announce the result of the inquiry.

Let’s hope some rapid re-editing isn’t required.