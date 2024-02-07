Old ‘Balls’ please. Sky TV rip-off shows Sony’s supremacy

To launch its new Sky Tennis channel, the broadcaster has done its own take on Fallon’s legendary 2005 “Balls” ad for Sony Bravia.

But this time, it’s all done on CGI. “New balls please” has all the same markers – the hills of San Francisco, the frog in the drainpipe, a dog, a trash can, stunning blue skies, José González singing Heartbeats – and none of the heart.

Fallon, by contrast, was determined to shoot every frame live on camera. It took three days, a 23-person camera crew in body armour, 250,000 balls and 12 cannons to realise director Nicolai Fugslig’s vision.

In the end, there was so much footage that the campaign debuted with a two-and-a-half minute version, which took up an entire ad break on Sky Sports 1.

Makes you nostalgic for the original: