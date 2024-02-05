Mother takes KFC Tower Burger to new heights

KFC’s new campaign from Mother takes the “Tower Burger” name and runs with it. The TV, social and special-build OOH play with the idea that the outsize burger is too big for traditional media to handle.

TV is accompanied by a heavy metal tune, Disturbed’s “Down with the Sickness,” which rams home the point.

Phoebe Syms, brand manager at KFC, said: “With this latest campaign, we’re heroing our ‘vertically gifted’ Tower Burger, a burger so unique, we had to completely rethink our approach to traditional advertising just to make it fit. It was a tall order, but from all-new OOH special builds, to head-turning horizontal ads, we’ve done our Towers justice.”

The Tower Burger is made with a KFC chicken fillet topped with a hash brown and cheese, all seen in impressive close-up detail.

