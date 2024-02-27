Miron embarks on long goodbye as CEO of UK media giant Global

Stephen Miron is stepping down as group CEO of Global, one of the UK’s biggest media and entertainment companies. Global owns a raft of radio stations including Capital and Classic FM and is now one of the biggest players in Out of home, having bought Transport for London’s rail supplier Exterion along with other smaller OOH companies.

TfL is currently reviewing both its rail (Global) and bus contracts (JCDecaux) with an estimated combined value of £2.5bn for a ten-year contract. Global’s founder and executive president is Ashley Tabor-King, son of famed gambler and racehorse owner Michael Tabor who backed Global with £375m.

Miron (above), a former MD of the Mail on Sunday, joined Global in 2008. He steps down in March 2025 to become chairman, leaving Global to look for a new CEO. This will be one of the more hotly-contested jobs in media as commercial radio is enjoying a boom period, helped by a series of own goals by the BBC, now no longer the dominant radio force.

Out of Home too is enjoying a successful recovery from the pandemic although the TfL rail contract, the biggest in Britain, is notoriously hard to make money from.

Miron says: “It’s been an absolute privilege to have been the Group CEO of Global for the last 16 years and I shall always be grateful to Ashley for giving me the opportunity to join Global back in 2008. This is without doubt the greatest CEO job in Media & Entertainment and I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the best seat in the house alongside Ashley, and am immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Tabor-King says: “When I created Global, I knew that I needed someone special to help take my vision and turn it into reality. I’m so proud of what we have achieved so far, and along the way Stephen & I have forged a very special partnership. He is the most incredible leader and, with his hand-picked team of board and senior executives, Stephen has transformed Global commercially into the success that the company is today.

“When Stephen joined Global in 2008, he was always clear with me on how long he would be Global’s CEO and that at a certain point in time, he would hand the baton of CEO over to someone else – that time has come, and next spring, I’m delighted to say he will become our Chairman.”

This is an updated version of an earlier story.