Met Police picks Pablo and Unlimited

London’s Metropolitan Police has appointed Pablo and a group of Unlimited agencies to handle its ad account. The contract runs for two years. The Met was handled by AMV BBDO for 15 years.

London policing has had a rough time over the past decade; accused by the Stephen Lawrence inquiry of “institutional racism,” which is denies, with a number of officers either jailed, fired or suspended over various charges.

Stephanie Day, head of campaigns and marketing at the Met, says: “Our work can be challenging, but it is incredibly rewarding. We were looking for a partner with creative excellence to join us at this crucial stage.

“We were impressed by Unlimited and Pablo’s ability to listen, push creative boundaries and uncover insight. We believe the team share our passion of bringing about change and making London a safer place for everyone.”