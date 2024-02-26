McDonald’s upsets its arches with new ‘manga’ packaging

Big global companies don’t usually take kindly to people mucking around with their logos, especially their golden arches. McDonald’s has had to take it on the chin with Japan’s ‘manga’ artists – fans as McD is now calling them – who delight in, among other things, inverting the famous arches.

Now some McD packaging features the work of manga artist Acky Bright, a former illustrator for DC Comics, on a new food range and campaign from Wieden+Kennedy.

McD’s Tariq Hassan says: “Anime is a huge part of today’s culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years. The WcDonald’s universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity, while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever.”

Burger King wins most of the plaudits for clever marketing but McDonald’s can be pretty nifty too.

MAa creative scale: 8.