MAA Ad of the Week: Battersea from New Commercial Arts

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is one of the most famous charities in the UK, the world even – so how do you freshen the story? After all, we all love dogs and cats (not necessarily in tandem) don’t we?

New Commercial Arts’ debut for Battersea goes big with a touching tale (it really is) of a new member of staff and the bond he forges with a troubled pooch.

Creatives: Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions, directed by Hector Dockrill for Magna Studios.

Battersea’s Sarah Matthews says: “At Battersea we have been using care and expertise to improve the lives of animals for over 160 years. Every day our staff and volunteers go all in for the dogs and cats we support, not just at our centres where we rehabilitate and re-home thousands of animals each year, but across the UK and overseas too through our training, campaigning, funding and more. Our new brand platform and campaign shine a light on our dedication to being here for every dog and cat.”

Craft and skill really do still work, put to the service of a compelling story. Should help with recruitment too.