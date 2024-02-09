MAA Ad of the Week: a pre-Super Bowl tie between Squarespace and Microsoft

Haven’t seen all the ads released early (the game’s on Sunday) but two stand out: Martin Scorsese’s ad debut for website company Squarespace and Microsoft’s AI Copilot big media launch.

Here’s the three-hour maestro Scorsese’s effort for Squarespace (his usual duration would cost about $2bn at Super Bowl rates according to our wonky maths.)

Accomplished and entertaining. And Microsoft casting some much-needed light on AI with Panay Films.

Interesting that neither needed an ad agency.