Lyle’s rotting Golden Syrup logo is thrown to the lions in brand revamp

The image might be familiar, but how many people have recently inspected ta Lyle’s Golden Syrup tin? Lyle’s took a closer look and decided that its macabre logo, which has been around since 1883, might upset more sensitive customers.

The picture is of a dead lion being swarmed by bees alongside the phrase “Out of the strong came forth sweetness.” It’s inspired by the tale of Samson, who killed a lion and later found a beehive in the carcass.

Lyle’s wanted to “refresh the brand’s legacy to appeal to a 21st century audience” and has replaced the carcass with a friendly-looking lion. The biblical poetry is replaced with the more prosaic “Sugar refiners est 1883.”

A press release says: “Our fresh, contemporary design brings Lyle’s into the modern day, appealing to the everyday British household while still feeling nostalgic and authentically Lyle’s.”

Woke madness or long overdue update? It’s certainly stirred up the tabloids, which can only be to Lyle’s benefit. Lyle’s Golden Syrup has not made headlines for a while (unless it’s around connections to slavery) although in 2006 it was officially recognised as the world’s oldest branded food product.